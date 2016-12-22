Get fuller, kissable lips at Derma Health

A new treatment is giving patients a younger looking smile and more kissable lips with no downtime. Its all thanks to Volbella, a treatment you can find at Derma Health. For more information on any of their services dhiskin.com/12news.

Aging tends to make our lips more vulnerable and susceptible to the elements. Sun damage and the loss of the naturally occurring hyaluronic acid makes the lips look thin, less defined and fine lines form. Because the lips are one of the most fragile portions on the face, the skincare pioneers at Juvéderm® have developed an HA centered injectable filler specifically for the lips.

Juvéderm® has once again provided women everywhere a reason to smile (minus the smile lines of course). The makers of Botox have brought a new injectable HA filler that is specifically for lips. Similar to other Juvéderm® fillers, VOLBELLA® is a hyaluronic acid (HA) filler that is specially formulated with Lidocaine to increase comfort during the treatment process. Designed for gentle restoration to provide a natural, subtle look to the lips. It can also be used to define lip contours, treat oral commissures and to smooth fine lines around the mouth.

A modified form of hyaluronic acid (HA), VOLBELLA® is another facial filler beauty tool used to plump the lips. The interesting element about all of the Juvéderm®; fillers is they are formulated to mimic the natural HA in our bodies. These innovative facial fillers deliver nutrients, keep the skin hydrated and soft, and add volume to troublesome areas of the skin. The result is smooth, natural affects to the lips that keep your pout on point. What makes VOLBELLA® even more unique is the patented Vycross technology. Through technology and science, the skincare experts at Juvéderm® have developed an advanced facial filler with crosslinking to achieve a greater lift capacity with longer lasting results.

Moreover, this innovative facial filler absorbs less water, resulting in considerably less swelling compared to the traditional facial fillers. With less downtime, the treatment itself includes a natural anesthetic and has results lasting up to 12 months. Typical treatment areas include the lips and corners of the mouth, smoothing fine lines and plumping those pesky marionette lines. Other benefits of VOLBELLA® include: diminishing vertical lip lines, highlight the boarder of the lips, plump the lips to make them fuller and more profound (but not too profound!) and to enhance the cupid’s bow or the “M” portion of your lips.

The skin on the lips is delicate and thin. The thinning element increases as we age, leaving behind wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, the naturally occurring hyaluronic acid that moisturizers our skin from within dramatically decreases as we age. Lips show signs of aging by becoming thinner, volume is decreased and they lack definition. Similar to VOLIFT®, VOLBELLA® is an injectable gel facial filler but formulated as the thinner option to use on the lips and fine lines to hydrate, plump and smooth. Ideal for the lips to get rid of those pesky lipstick lines.

