Follow these simple steps to pamper mom at home this weekend

Robert Vance from Well and Being Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess shows us ways to pamper mom at home this Mother's Day. And if you want to spend the day there, find out what else is going on at the Princess for Mother's Day weekend.

KPNX 2:08 PM. MST May 12, 2017

