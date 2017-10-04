Fighting the Anxiety Epidemic

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Social media reacts to Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
DPS looking for homicide suspect near Show Low
-
Arizona woman celebrating son's birthday witnessed Vegas shooting
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting
-
On The Mark: Gun violence in the wake of Las Vegas
-
O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking
-
Off-duty DPS officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting
More Stories
-
Judge formally dismisses Arpaio's criminal caseOct. 4, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
Tucson woman fights to live after Las Vegas shootingOct. 3, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
NAU shooter Steven Jones' trial moved to March 2018Oct. 4, 2017, 11:44 a.m.