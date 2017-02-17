Everything you need for your spring fashion survival guide

New York Fashion Week has just wrapped up and we're already looking forward to spring style!
Blogger Lisa DiCicco shares her must have trends for the season.
Check out the video for her spring survival guide.
(© 2017 KPNX)
New York Fashion Week has just wrapped up and we're already looking forward to spring style!
Blogger Lisa DiCicco shares her must have trends for the season.
Check out the video for her spring survival guide.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs