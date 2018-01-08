Chef Trudy's Easy Lemon Chicken Piccata

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat butter and oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Season flour with salt, pepper and chopped fresh basil. Add thyme, salt and pepper to each side of the chicken breasts, then dredge in the seasoned flour.

Place the chicken breasts in the skillet. Cook in batches of 2 (unless you have a huge skillet) to ensure a golden brown exterior. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until chicken is completely cooked through. Remove chicken to a plate and set aside. Repeat with remaining chicken breasts.

Drop your pasta in salted boiling water and cook until al dente (according to package directions).

Reduce the heat to medium low. Add shallots and garlic to the same skillet, stir to saute for 1 minute. Add stock, wine, lemon juice, heavy cream, and capers. Whisk to combine and bring the sauce to a low boil. Taste the sauce and adjust salt and pepper if necessary. Simmer the sauce for 3 minutes.

Drain pasta, place in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and add fresh basil and parsley, and toss to combine.