Chef Laura's Sriracha Glazed Scallops

Chef Laura has a recipe for dinner that will take you 12 minutes and your family will love.

KPNX 2:11 PM. MST January 04, 2018

 

Ingredient

Qty.

Scallops, Side Muscle Removed, Patted Dry

6 Large, About 10 Oz

Cornstarch, seasoned with a pinch of kosher salt

1 T

 

 

Unsalted Butter

1 T

Vegetable Oil

1 T

 

 

Dry Sherry

1 1/2 T

Sriracha Sauce

1 – 2 T Or To Taste

 

 

Kosher Salt

To Taste

Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, Finely Chopped

1 T, Garnish

 

Makes 2 Servings

  1. Heat a medium saute pan over medium high heat with butter and oil. While heating, toss scallops in seasoned cornstarch. Shake to remove any excess.
  2. Place scallops in pan and sear about one to one and half minutes on each side. Remove to serving plates.
  3. Deglaze pan with dry sherry, then add Sriracha. Whisk to combine, season with salt and drizzle over scallops. Garnish with parsley.
  4. Serve immediately.

Note: Serving suggestions include wilted spinach, jasmine rice, sugar snap peas or baby broccoli.

