Chef Laura's Sriracha Glazed Scallops

|
Ingredient
|
Qty.
|
Scallops, Side Muscle Removed, Patted Dry
|
6 Large, About 10 Oz
|
Cornstarch, seasoned with a pinch of kosher salt
|
1 T
|
|
|
Unsalted Butter
|
1 T
|
Vegetable Oil
|
1 T
|
|
|
Dry Sherry
|
1 1/2 T
|
Sriracha Sauce
|
1 – 2 T Or To Taste
|
|
|
Kosher Salt
|
To Taste
|
Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, Finely Chopped
|
1 T, Garnish
Makes 2 Servings
- Heat a medium saute pan over medium high heat with butter and oil. While heating, toss scallops in seasoned cornstarch. Shake to remove any excess.
- Place scallops in pan and sear about one to one and half minutes on each side. Remove to serving plates.
- Deglaze pan with dry sherry, then add Sriracha. Whisk to combine, season with salt and drizzle over scallops. Garnish with parsley.
- Serve immediately.
Note: Serving suggestions include wilted spinach, jasmine rice, sugar snap peas or baby broccoli.
