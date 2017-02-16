Camp Kesem NAU offers support to children through their parent's cancer

For children whose parents are suffering from cancer, a week-long break can be a much needed relief.

That's what Camp Kesem at NAU offers.





The program is put on by students at Northern Arizona University who work year-round to plan and fundraise for a free summer camp for kids in Northern Arizona whose parents have cancer.

Check out the video above to find out more about their organization and why they are our 12 Who Care Winner for February.

