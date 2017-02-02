Beef Stew in Bread Bowl

Ingredients: 2 1/2 lbs. stew beef, chuck roast, cut into bite size cubes 4 tbsp. olive oil 1 large onion or 2 small, medium dice 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces 2 tbsp. tomato paste 3 cloves garlic, chopped 3/4 bottle red wine or 2 beers 2 cups beef broth (veggie or chicken ok too) 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 1 lb. small potatoes (I use baby rainbow potatoes but any will work) Cut into smaller pieces if they are large 3 bay leaves 3 sprigs thyme 2 sprigs rosemary 2 tsp. dried oregano 2 tsp. onion powder Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat 4 tbsp. olive oil in Dutch oven or large pot. Add beef and sear until brown on all sides. Do this in batches and do not overcrowd the pan. Remove and set aside.

In same pot with drippings from the beef, sauté onions and carrots over medium heat. Cook 4-5 minutes until onions are translucent and carrots are slightly golden. Stir in tomato paste and cook 1-2 minutes until tomato paste is rust colored. Add in chopped garlic. Add beef back into the pot and stir together. Pour in red wine or beer to deglaze the pan and scrape the bottom of pot to release brown bits. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, rosemary, and onion powder. Tie thyme and rosemary together with kitchen string and put into pot. Season with salt and pepper.

Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. After 1 hour, add potatoes and continue to simmer for another hour or until beef and vegetables are tender. Check seasoning and add salt or pepper to taste.

Optional step: If you prefer a thicker consistency, stir together 1 tbsp. corn starch with 1 tbsp. stock or water and add to pot. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened. Remove from heat and serve with crusty bread for dipping.

