Become a lifelong learner at Beaitues Campus

Beatitudes Campus is all about making "the golden years" some of the best of your life. That's why the Beatitudes Center for Lifelong Learners offers classes to stimulate the mind and fill your social calendar.

Beatitudes Campus invites those interested in Beatitudes Campus and the courses they offer to attend one of the events they have coming up. The first is an Arizona History course and includes a buffet lunch and a presentation by Arizona's Official State Historian Marshall Trimble. The second course is called "Cooking for One or Two" and features Beatitudes Campus Director of Dining Services Joe Kane and Executive Chef Brian Rocco.

Here is the informatin for both courses:

Lifelong Learners: Arizona History

Part 1: Thursday, February 2, 12:00PM - 2:00PM

Part 2: Tuesday, February 7, 12:00PM - 2:00PM

Everett Luther Life Center

Lifelong Learners: Cooking for One or Two

Part 1: Thursday, February 16, 2:00PM - 4:00PM

Part 2: Thursday, February 23, 2:00PM - 4:00PM

Everett Luther Life Center

Both courses take place at Beatitudes Campus. To RSVP and learn more information call (602) 910-2795 or visit BeatitudesCampus.org

