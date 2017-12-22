Alaskan King Crab and Rock Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:
2 ½ cups of Cavatappi pasta cooked
½ cup Sharp cheddar cheese
½ cup mozzarella cheese
½ cup Povel cheese
¼ cup parmesan cheese
¼ cup Romano cheese
5 ounces of Alaskan king crab
3 ounces of Rock shrimp
3 ounces of alfredo sauce
3 ounces of lemon butter
3 ounces of herb butter
Method:
Combine lemon butter, Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp and lightly poach shellfish. Set this aside. Combine alfredo sauce and all cheeses and slowly make a sauce. Toss in heated pasta and combine. Put the mac and cheese in a bowl and top with the poached shellfish. Top the shellfish with herb butter sauce and chopped chives.
