Alaskan King Crab and Rock Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups of Cavatappi pasta cooked

½ cup Sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup Povel cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup Romano cheese

5 ounces of Alaskan king crab

3 ounces of Rock shrimp

3 ounces of alfredo sauce

3 ounces of lemon butter

3 ounces of herb butter

Method:

Combine lemon butter, Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp and lightly poach shellfish. Set this aside. Combine alfredo sauce and all cheeses and slowly make a sauce. Toss in heated pasta and combine. Put the mac and cheese in a bowl and top with the poached shellfish. Top the shellfish with herb butter sauce and chopped chives.

