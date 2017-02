Looking to add a 'fur-ever' friend to your home? Then head to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to find your four-legged friend.

Already have a pup? Then take them to the pet friendly 5k walk/run Spay Pride on February 18 at Kiwanis Park.

Tune in to the video above for details on adopting a dog and the event.

