'Kidnap' movie inspires self-dense session with Gilbert Police

Halle Berry's new movie 'Kidnap' tells the story of one mother who will stop at nothing to get her son back. It got the Arizona Midday team thinking: what should you do if you're in that terrifying situtation? Detective Colten Pearce of the Gilbert Police

KPNX 1:24 PM. MST July 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories