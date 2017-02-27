Storm chasers honor 'Twister' star Bill Paxton with GPS tribute

Storm chasers honor Bill Paxton with GPS tribute on a map showing the heart of Tornado Alley. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Nearly 200 storm chasers are paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.

The effort coordinated Sunday by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.

John Wetter, the nonprofit's president, says storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.

Honorable tribute to Bill Paxton from Storm Chasers around the US. #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/CcWM0nBFDi — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 26, 2017

Most people participating did not travel, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters on a map centered around Wakita, Oklahoma.

In the movie, Paxton plays a storm chaser who's researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.

Paxton's death at age 61 was announced Sunday.

Twister was an inspiration to many budding meteorologists over the last 20 years. Thank you, Bill Paxton, a.k.a. Bill "The Extreme" Harding. pic.twitter.com/OmsB7hkCYF — NWS (@NWS) February 26, 2017

