QUIZ: Know your constellations?

Photo: MarinaDreams/iStock

Ever since ancient peoples looked up at the night skies, some have imagined connecting the apparent dots to form pictures of people and things important, mundane or even divine.

It wasn't till 1930 that the constellations as we know them now were standardized by the International Astronomical Union.

And there aren't only 12 to go along with the familiar 12 signs of the zodiac (or 13, depending whom you ask). The IAU identifies 88, in fact.

Answer these puzzlers about a few of them to see if you're a true stargazer or just a wannabe.

Constellation photographs by Till Credner/AlltheSky.com under the CC BY-SA 3.0 license. Images have been cropped from their original format.

(© 2017 KPNX)