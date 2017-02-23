KPNX
Close

QUIZ: Know your constellations?

Charles Gray, KPNX 8:02 AM. MST February 23, 2017

Ever since ancient peoples looked up at the night skies, some have imagined connecting the apparent dots to form pictures of people and things important, mundane or even divine.

Dark Skies Over ArizonaArizona a 'dark-sky oasis' in a world of light pollution
Experts say dark skies can keep you healthy and safe
2017 celestial calendar
MAP: Where to stargaze in Phoenix area
How you can help ... with your phone

It wasn't till 1930 that the constellations as we know them now were standardized by the International Astronomical Union.

And there aren't only 12 to go along with the familiar 12 signs of the zodiac (or 13, depending whom you ask). The IAU identifies 88, in fact.

Answer these puzzlers about a few of them to see if you're a true stargazer or just a wannabe.  

Constellation photographs by Till Credner/AlltheSky.com under the CC BY-SA 3.0 license. Images have been cropped from their original format. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories