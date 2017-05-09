Phoenix school teaches the cowboy life

Experience the cowboy way of life at Arizona Cowboy College in Scottsdale. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Have you ever wanted the chance to become a cowboy? The opportunity is closer than you think -- at the Arizona Cowboy College in Scottsdale.

"It's all real work. We actually work real cattle and teach students how to do it," said Lori Bridwell the owner of Arizona Cowboy College.

Western experience has been in Arizona since the mid-'80s. It's a life she's known as long as she can remember, now spending decades instilling the Western cowboy way.

"It just teaches good home skills and good values,” says Bridwell.

From brushing the horses to saddling them up, Bridwell shows her scholars how to do everything themselves. Once the rider and horse are good to go, it's on to the next task. Within the first few days at Cowboy College, they set you up to learn how to handle a rope.

"They also learn about a cow calf operation and learn how to be safe in the desert," said Bridwell.

Plenty of people from outside Arizona flock to learn the cowboy way.

"Visitors can come out and be here in an hour from Sky Harbor and what an experience they can have. 14 percent of our visitors come from destinations outside of the US," said Arizona Tourism Director Debbie Johnson.

So if you’re ready to become a real ranch hand and bunk up for a few nights, just make sure you're ready to saddle up for the true American cowboy life.

For more information: Arizona Cowboy College

