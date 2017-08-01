Glendale dancer brought the 'sass' to AGT auditions, faces judge's cuts Tuesday

Oscar Hernandez of Glendale, Arizona performs in America's Got Talent auditions at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 13, 2017. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, NBC)

Dancer Oscar Hernandez of Glendale, Arizona, surprised judges during his audition in June. On Tuesday, he goes before them again for another round of judge's cuts.

Hernandez described his dance style as "high energy with a little bit of sass."

Hernandez's high kicks and splits even caught judge Simon Cowell off guard and resulted in four "yes" votes from the judges.

The dancer called the experience "amazing", and he definitely had the crowd's support, in addition to that of the judges.

"The crowd was so loud I actually couldn't hear the music," said Hernandez.

In an interview, Hernandez said people will love his next performance, but called his routine a secret.

America's Got Talent airs on 12 News at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

© 2017 KPNX-TV