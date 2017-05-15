Open date and schedule announced for new downtown Phoenix music venue

A rendering of The Van Buren. (Photo: The Van Buren/Facebook)

Music lovers rejoice! A new music venue is set to open in downtown Phoenix this August. Tickets to the first performances scheduled at the Van Buren, downtown Phoenix’s newest music venue, go on sale this Thursday.

The news was delivered via Facebook post Monday, with a list of the 17 concerts slated at the venue located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Formerly home to the Phoenix Motor Company, The Van Buren is an adaptive reuse project by owner Charlie Levy. Levy opened venues and other adaptive reuse projects Crescent Ballroom in 2011 and Valley Bar in 2015.

The Van Buren is a 20,000-square-foot building with a capacity of 1,800 -- it will be the largest venue of the three. Crescent Ballroom’s capacity hits just above 500 and Valley Bar is even smaller than that. All three venues will be within a couple of blocks of each other.

The Californian band Cold War Kids will headline the first show at the Van Buren, scheduled for Aug. 23. Tickets for that show and the 16 others that are scheduled can be purchased beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. at www.thevanburenphx.com.

