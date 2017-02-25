Netflix in March: What's coming and going

Netflix prices to increase. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s time to refresh your Netflix queue again, that is, if you need something to watch between checking in on Giraffe Watch 2017. And as it goes with every monthly Netflix update, there's good news and bad news.

The good news: You’ll be able to stream "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and "Jurassic Park" again. The bad news: You only have so much time to watch all the "Jaws" movies and "National Lampoon’s Animal House" before they leave March 1.

Here's the full list of titles coming...

Available 3/1/17

Angry Birds (Season 2)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day (Season 1)

Epic Drives (Season 2)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head (Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited (Season 1)

Ignition (Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim (Season 2)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill (Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Available 3/3/17

Greenleaf (Season 1)

Available 3/4/17

Safe Haven (2013)

Available 3/5/17

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Available 3/7/17

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (2017) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/8/17

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

Available 3/9/17

Thithi (2015)

Available 3/10/17

Buddy Thunderstruck (Season 1)

Burning Sands (2017) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love (Season 2) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One More Time (Season 1)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

Available 3/13/17

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Available 3/14/17

Pete’s Dragon (2016) - Disney Exclusive

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (2017)

Available 3/15/17

The BFG (2016) - Disney Exclusive

Notes on Blindness (2016)

Available 3/16/17

Beau Sejour (Season 1)

Coraline (2009)

Available 3/17/17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Julie’s Greenroom (Season 1)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 1) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora (2017)

Samurai Gourmet (Season 1) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 3/18/17

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries (Season 8) - Early Netflix Release

Available 3/20/17

El Reemplazante (Season 1-2)

Available 3/21/17

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

Available 3/23/17

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 3)

Welcome to New York (2015)

Available 3/24/17

Bottersnikes & Gumbles (Season 2) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (2017)

Grace and Frankie (Season 3) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable (Season 1)

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America (2017) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available 3/25/17

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Available 3/26/17

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Available 3/27/17

Better Call Saul (Season 2)

Available 3/28/17

Archer (Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (2017)

Available 3/30/17

Life in Pieces (Season 1)

Available 3/31/17

13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bordertown (Season 1)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (Season 1)

Dinotrux (Season 4) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back (1939)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood (Season 1)

The Carmichael Show (Season 1-2)

The Discovery (2017) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys (Season 11) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On the way out...

Leaving 3/1/17

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Justice League: War (2014)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen (Seasons 1–7)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Robin Hood (Seasons 1–3)

Survivors (Series 1–2)

Leaving 3/2/17

Black or White (2014)

Sweetwater (2013)

Leaving 3/3/17

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Misfire (2014)

Web Junkie (2013)

Leaving 3/4/17

Entertainment (2015)

I Dream of Wires (2014)

Otto the Rhino (2013)

Seashore (2015)

The Discoverers (2012)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Leaving 3/5/17

Food Chains (2014)

Jail Caesar (2012)

The Days to Come (2010)

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty (2012)

Leaving 3/6/17

Pit Stop (2013)

Rigor Mortis (2013)

Leaving 3/7/17

Hansel vs. Gretel (2015)

Leaving 3/8/17

Love at First Fight (2014)

The Starving Games (2013)

Leaving 3/15/17

Boy (2010)

B for Boy (2013)

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2010)

Sushi: The Global Catch (2012)

Leaving 3/16/17

American Dreamz (2006)

Leaving 3/23/17

Love Me (2014)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Leaving 3/25/17

All Stars (2014)

Pup (2012)

The Perfect Wedding (2012)

Leaving 3/27/17

Dragonwolf (2013)

Leaving 3/28/17

Erasing Hate (2011)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2014)

Leaving 3/29/17

6 Guns (2010)

Detropia (2012)

I Melt With You (2011)

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark (2014)

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne (2013)

