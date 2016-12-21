Most popular Christmas movies by state

A Charlie Brown Christmas was named the most popular Christmas movie in the Carolinas by CableTV.com. (Photo: USA TODAY)

It's the most wonderful time of the year... for Christmas movie buffs!

Now we know the most popular Christmas movie in each state, according to CableTV.com.

The website cross-referenced results from Google Trends with rankings from viewers at AMC to determine the most popular films in the past decade.

Overall, the most popular movie in America is "Elf," the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. The second most popular film is "Home Alone," which was the top movie in nine states.

So what about Arizona? Tim Burton's 1993 classic, "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

View the entire list here.

