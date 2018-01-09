KPNX
Japan's new 'Coke Plus' contains weird ingredient

Some people think Coca Cola contains a secret ingredient that get us all hooked on the soda. But in Japan a new coke drink actually contains a weird ingredient. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

Some people think Coca Cola contains a secret ingredient that get us all hooked on the soda. But in Japan a new coke drink actually contains a weird ingredient.

Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more in the video above.

The no-calorie beverage contains five grams of indigestible dextrin per 470-ml bottle, according to Coca-Cola Journey's site. Learn more in the video above.

