Japan's new 'Coke Plus' contains weird ingredient

Coca-Cola With dietary fiber is set to launch in Japan. (Photo: Coca-Cola Japan)

Some people think Coca Cola contains a secret ingredient that get us all hooked on the soda. But in Japan a new coke drink actually contains a weird ingredient.

Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more in the video above.

The no-calorie beverage contains five grams of indigestible dextrin per 470-ml bottle, according to Coca-Cola Journey's site. Learn more in the video above.

