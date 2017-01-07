Inventory of Prince's estate lists cash, property, gold bars

MINNEAPOLIS - An inventory of Prince's estate submitted to a probate court in Minnesota shows he had acquired tens of millions of dollars' worth of real estate and other personal property before he died last year.
The Star Tribune reports that much of the value of his estate hasn't been established yet, including unreleased recordings and videos from his vault.
Prince died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. He did not leave a will. His estate has been valued at between $100 million and $300 million, before taxes.
Carver County District Court records show that an asset inventory lists a dozen properties with an estimated value of $25.4 million, as well as about $110,000 in four bank accounts and 67 10-ounce gold bars with a total value of nearly $840,000.
