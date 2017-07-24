Internet feels sharked by lack of real shark in Phelps versus the shark

Michael Phelps swims at the Rio Olympics on August 11, 2016. (Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

The shark wasn't real and "Shark Week" fans, well, they're not letting it go.

The much-anticipated race between Michael Phelps and a great white shark finally aired on Discovery Sunday to kick off everyone's favorite week of sharks.

Phelps, to the surprise of no one, was bested by the apex predator.

But only by two seconds!

That, however, wasn't what people were talking about. Fans looking forward to seeing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist had their dreams crushed.

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

Although Phelps really did swim the 100-meters in the cold water off the South African coast, the shark was created digitally to appear alongside him.

Fans had strong feelings about that "fake" shark.

Some felted betrayed.

The entire world thought it was going to be a real shark. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/iwtSGCBybd — Dana Cat (@DanaCatM) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

Upset.

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

When u realize Phelps isn't actually racing side by side with a great white shark... #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/popKv38jba — Michael Pezzetta (@mpezzetta13) July 24, 2017

And some even called out Discovery for the shark-baiting headlines.

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

Should've called it Michael Phelps vs a Computer Generated Simulation. Huge letdown @Discovery — Jimmy Kozeny (@jkoz19) July 24, 2017

But don't fret fellow shark fans! We can always hope for a rematch next year... maybe even on land?

I want to see the shark race against Phelps on land. Everyone can win with home field advantage; it takes a true athlete to win on the road. — Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) July 24, 2017

In the meantime, there's always that dude on the bike thing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV