Harrison Ford flies over 737 while mistakenly landing on taxiway: NBC

Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2015 Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Actor Harrison Ford mistakenly landed his plane on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport Tuesday, nearly striking an airliner in the process, according to NBC News.

As he was landing, his plane passed over a passenger plane -- an American Airlines 737 -- that had 116 people on board.

The passenger plane reportedly departed safely minutes later.

Ford, an experienced pilot, was flying a single-engine Husky.

"Was that airliner meant to be beneath me?" Ford asked the air traffic controller, according to NBC.

The incident comes less than two years after Ford, an experienced pilot, crash-landed a World War II era plane on a Santa Monica golf course after the engine failed. He suffered a broken arm and minor head injuries in the crash.

The FAA is investigating the incident. Officials told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the correct landing instructions and he repeated them back.

