Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square closes at the end of the year

Chef Guy Fieri prepares a meal at his restaurant Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort)

As 2017 comes to an end, so does Guy Fieri's New York City restaurant. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square is set to close. Buz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop in the video above.

© 2017 KPNX-TV