KPNX
Close

Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square closes at the end of the year

As 2017 comes to an end, so does Guy Fieri's New York City restaurant. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square is set to close. Buz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop.

Buzz60 , KPNX 1:50 PM. MST December 29, 2017

As 2017 comes to an end, so does Guy Fieri's New York City restaurant. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square is set to close. Buz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop in the video above.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories