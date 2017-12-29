Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square closes at the end of the year

As 2017 comes to an end, so does Guy Fieri's New York City restaurant. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square is set to close. Buz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop in the video above.
