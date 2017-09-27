Go behind the scenes of Will & Grace

Will & Grace now call Stage 22 at Universal Studios Hollywood home for the comedy's comeback.

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - A decade after their eight-season run, comedy's favorite four are back!

The very first episode of Will and Grace aired in September 1998, so you don't want to miss Will, Grace, Jack and Karen as they return to take the stage again Thursday Sept. 28, only on channel 12.

But before you watch NBC's unforgettable comedy at 8:00 p.m., check out the video in the player above as Team 12's Krystle Henderson goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek.

