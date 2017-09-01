Close Friday Night Fever: Week 2 Hot Shots KPNX 11:03 PM. MST September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Week 2 of Friday Night Fever had many exciting moments. Only one will be crowned the hot shot of the week.Cast your vote below for the best of the best:Friday Night Fever: Week 2 Hot Shots © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Videos show cop force nurse in handcuffs for not giving up patient's blood Is it illegal to refuse someone water? Uber driver helps police bust prostitution ring Man removed, arrested from Southwest flight at Sky Harbor 16-year-old detained in 14-year-old's death What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy Families of opioid overdose victims speak out at vigil Video shows police arresting man at Sky Harbor Mother charged after elementary student gets 'Jesus Loves' tattoo Ryan Winkle comments on his removal from office More Stories WATCH: Nurse forced into handcuffs after refusing to… Sep. 1, 2017, 9:55 a.m. High school football coach resigns after incident… Sep. 1, 2017, 7:37 p.m. 2 dead, 2 teens seriously hurt after crash near Gila Bend Sep. 1, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs