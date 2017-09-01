KPNX
Friday Night Fever: Fan vote game Week 3

12 Sports , KPNX 10:42 PM. MST September 01, 2017

Which game do you want to see next week?

Vote for Friday Night Fever's fan vote game of Week 3!

Your choices are Peoria at Marcos de Niza, Shadow Mountain at Paradise Valley and Thunderbird at Greenway.

