Feast your eyes on the first 'Ocean's 8' image

First look at the all-female cast of Ocean's 8. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Here's to the ladies who heist.

The first photo from Ocean's 8, the all-female spin-off from the thieving Ocean's Eleven franchise, has arrived. And it's full of the fierce coats and fiercer women we were hoping for.

The high-fashion coats and stares have a reason, as a short synopsis released with the photo explains. It turns our our ladies are attempting to pull off the "heist of the century" at the Met Gala. You know, the annual event thrown by Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, attended by fabulous celebrity guests in elaborate fashion? Yeah, that Met Gala. We're sure it will be a really easy heist for them.

The synopsis also revealed the names of our eight stars, which gives us another clue about how this whole thing came together. Sandra Bullock is playing Debbie Ocean -- which should fuel a fan theory that she's playing Danny Ocean's (George Clooney in the original three movies) sister. The crew she assembles is as follows: Lou (Cate Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Mindy Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).

Ocean's 8 hits theaters in the summer of 2018. We can't wait.

(© 2017 KPNX)