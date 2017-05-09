Downtown Phoenix dance class creating connections

Dancers at DeSoto Market in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - They say that love is the universal language, and while that all may be true, every second Saturday of the month, dancing sounds more like the universal language.

Evidence of that fact is the diverse cultures that gather up to dance at DeSoto Market in downtown Phoenix each month. Salsa has a big audience here in our state, but there was another style of dance missing, and Brandon Odom brought it back with a bang.

"When I actually came to Phoenix about a year and a half ago, there was already a vibrant dance scene but there wasn’t really a bachata dance focus, all mostly salsa, so I kind of brought that element to it, and it was a big draw and a big marketing plus for us," said Odom, who teaches a bachata class prior to dance night, "It's incredible how many different cultures come out to dance."

While the DJs play the music after the dance lessons, the dancers begin to practice what they learn with not one, but multiple dance partners. This formula that has worked for the venue very well, because friendships and relationships are formed almost every time the dancers find chemistry.

"The community is fabulous, the music is fabulous, The minute you walk through the door you make friends, people you’ve never known before -- you’re with friends," said Barbara Isaacs, who claims that she was anti-social prior to coming out to learn to dance. "I love the laughs and the good time we all have. We all come to dance, and that's what is done when we are here."

The event takes place every second Saturday of every month at DeSoto Market in downtown Phoenix. There is a $5 price for the lesson plus a $5 cover, and the music starts an hour after the doors open. All adults from experienced dancers to novices is welcome to attend.

