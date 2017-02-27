KPNX
Did you catch Emma Stone's subtle political statement?

Andie Judson, WCNC 7:54 AM. MST February 27, 2017

La La Land's Emma Stone hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a flapper-inspired gold dress, with a subtle but strong message.

Stone, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress, sparkled in the fringe Givenchy Haute Couture dress adorned with gold and diamond accessories.

But it was the gold Planned Parenthood pin below her left dress strap that sent a subtle, but strong, political message.

PHOTOS: Emma Stone at the Oscars

Actress Dakota Johnson also donned a delicate pin in support of the nonprofit reproductive health organization. Johnson's Planned Parenthood pin was attached to the clutch she held at the Oscars.

 

