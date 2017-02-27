Did you catch Emma Stone's subtle political statement?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

La La Land's Emma Stone hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a flapper-inspired gold dress, with a subtle but strong message.

Stone, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress, sparkled in the fringe Givenchy Haute Couture dress adorned with gold and diamond accessories.

But it was the gold Planned Parenthood pin below her left dress strap that sent a subtle, but strong, political message.

Actress Dakota Johnson also donned a delicate pin in support of the nonprofit reproductive health organization. Johnson's Planned Parenthood pin was attached to the clutch she held at the Oscars.

