This Type of Person is More Likely to Cheat
Attention single people! If you are looking for a loyal partner, you might want to ask them how many siblings they have... It might determine whether they are more prone to cheat! Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KPNX 4:53 AM. MST August 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos show Denver cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Protestor arrested for allegedly kicking tear gas can at police
-
Caught on camera: Student punches teacher
-
Man loses job over post that sparked outrage on Facebook
-
Phoenix city councilman loses sunglasses, police are on the case
-
Mother arrested for child abuse
-
Phoenix firefighter rescues dog from house fire
-
2 bodies found at a Phoenix park
-
2-year-old drowns in backyard pool
More Stories
-
Phoenix PD: No preferential treatment in search for…Aug 24, 2017, 8:04 p.m.
-
Traveling to Mexico? Here's what to know before you goAug 23, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Your voice: Traveling to MexicoDec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.