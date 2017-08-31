These Dorm Rooms Have The Coolest Upgrades

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Highlights from Phoenix City Council meeting
-
Uber driver helps police bust prostitution ring
-
Victim speaks out on domestic abuse penalties
-
Man arrested for child abuse in Gilbert
-
Video shows horses in Houston being rescued from floods
-
Arizona helps Harvey victims
-
Mesa councilman offers cash to keep his job
-
When will the FAA change the flight paths?
-
Dogs rescued from alleged hoarding house in Mesa
-
Mesa residents get alert about change in water
More Stories
-
Pat Tillman honored with statue at Sun Devil StadiumAug 31, 2017, 6:59 a.m.
-
Maricopa County is spraying for mosquitoes this…Aug 30, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
Phoenix City Council declines to vote on Trump rally…Aug 30, 2017, 3:32 p.m.