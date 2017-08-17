Portrait of President John Quincy Adams Worth Thousands

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Farmers' Almanac predicting a brutal 2017-18 winter season
-
Neighbors paint swastika on dog's head
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
What is the real reason for President Trump's visit to Phoenix?
-
Picking the right safety glasses to view the solar eclipse
-
Bee attack in Scottsdale sparks mountain rescue
-
Phoenix Confederate monument vandalized with spray paint
-
President Trump confirms Phoenix campaign rally on August 22
-
Alhambra Football players infected with skin infection
More Stories
-
Dog with swastika painted on its head shows up on…Aug 16, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Phoenix Confederate monument spray painted whiteAug 17, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Spanish police: Fatal crash in Barcelona 'likely'…Aug 17, 2017, 8:31 a.m.