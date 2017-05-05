Political Talk Causes Problems in the Workplace

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stuff confiscated by TSA is up for sale in Phoenix!
-
Baby otter recovering after being rescued by SRP crews
-
Eat at your own risk: The worst offender, part 1
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
Candlelight vigil in remembrance of Alexa Flores
-
Online criticism of 'Miss Black University of Texas' pageant
-
Activist, Cyndi Whitmore killed in cycling crash
-
15-year-old dies due to injuries from Wednesday crash
-
Arcadia High School student films elaborate 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone
More Stories
-
Where you can buy all the stuff confiscated by TSA…May. 5, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
-
'Traffic flowing' on eastbound Loop 101 after…May. 5, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
Grand Canyon National Park to reopen North Rim while…May. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.