One in Five Millennials Moving Home to 'Chase the Dream'

A study of more than 2,000 millennials found that one in five have moved back home for a chance to live their dream or win over that special someone. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.

KPNX 12:32 PM. MST September 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories