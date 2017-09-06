Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KPNX 8:20 AM. MST September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
No survivors from F-16 crash near Safford
-
F-16 crash reported near Safford
-
Kidnap suspect arrested in Nevada
-
Hiker finds body at Lone Mountain
-
Apache Junction principal arrested, tried to lure teens to 'skinny-dipping party'
-
Toddler falls to his death in Sedona
-
The Fire Killer In A Can - The Deal Guy
-
Uber drivers will be cited at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
-
F-16 crash north of Safford
-
Tips to avoid flood damaged cars after Harvey
More Stories
-
Iraqi student pilot dead after F-16 crash near SaffordSep. 6, 2017, 6:16 a.m.
-
Kidnap suspect arrested in Vegas after driving…Sep. 5, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
Apache Junction principal arrested for posting ad…Sep. 5, 2017, 3:29 p.m.