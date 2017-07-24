Internet Famous Fat Cat Needs New Home
A North Carolina animal shelter is looking for the owner of a now famous fat cat brought in as a stray. If no one comes forward, the animal will be up for adoption and it has plenty of suitors. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KPNX 5:11 AM. MST July 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rescue underway for hikers stranded in flooding
-
Sunday night monsoon storm
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot
-
Child left starving in deplorable apartment while mother out clubbing
-
McCain out and about
-
West Nile cases spike as monsoon season hits
-
OJ Simpson's Vegas driver
-
Eight dead, dozens injured in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart
-
Stranded hikers airlifted from flash flood waters
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
More Stories
-
Flash flooding strands 17 hikers in southeastern ArizonaJul 23, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
Storms surrounding the Phoenix area bring rain,…Jul 23, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
McCain out and about after brain-cancer diagnosisJul 23, 2017, 2:08 p.m.