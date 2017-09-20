If You've Moved Around A lot, You're Not Alone. Here's Why.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
Buckeye officer takes down teen with autism
-
US 60 closed after man hit, killed
-
Dozens killed in Mexico's 7.1 earthquake
-
Microsoft tech scam cost woman thousands
-
Search continues for missing Mesa mom and baby
-
NAU student dies from rare form of meningitis
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
More Stories
-
Dad to parents: ‘Is your daughter OK? Check again'Sep 20, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Police recommend more child abuse charges for…Sep 19, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 225 deadSep 19, 2017, 11:49 a.m.