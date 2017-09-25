How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
KPNX 8:17 AM. MST September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump turns sports into political debate
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
La Ni������a possible for fall and winter
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Criminals threaten arrests in phone scam
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Boat washes ashore Melbourne Beach in Florida
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
More Stories
-
Man quits NFL stadium job after national anthem protestsSep 25, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
'Couldn't be more disappointed:' Kurt Warner on…Sep 24, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand…Sep 24, 2017, 5:17 p.m.