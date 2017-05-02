Fidget Toys Are Suddenly Everywhere and Causing Problems in Classrooms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Which little town in Arizona was voted the best in the southwest?
-
Jimmy John's customer appreciation day 2016
-
Two fatal car crashes on I-17 Monday morning
-
Lifestyles of the Rich and Fabulous
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Canton: Parents of rescued child share their story
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
Man stabbed to death on city bus
-
PCSO locate parents of found little girl
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
More Stories
-
Arizona educators file $2 billion lawsuit against…May. 1, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Judge gives clarification to jury in NAU shooting…Apr. 6, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
This small Arizona town was voted best in the SouthwestMay. 1, 2017, 2:03 p.m.