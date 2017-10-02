Couple Ends Epic Custody Battle Over NHL Season Tickets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Police need your help identifying suspect in hotel assault
-
22 pound carrot breaks Guinness record
-
8-year-old girl missing in Mesa
-
Lowest Price Ever On a Robo Vac - The Deal Guy
-
1 dead, 1 injured at an Avondale bar
-
The Phoenix Playboy Club: Party club in downtown Phoenix in the 60s and 70s
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Concert video captures terrifying moments of gunfire…Oct. 2, 2017, 2:46 a.m.