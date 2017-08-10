Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
KPNX 8:33 AM. MST August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local cop challenges gym owner to boxing match
-
Phoenix firefighter accused of kidnapping and assault
-
Samantha Allen sentenced to death
-
New laws go into effect in Arizona
-
The solar eclipse from Arizona
-
Is your family prepared for an emergency?
-
Air Force sergeant adopts former partner dog
-
Fire burns north Phoenix homes
-
Fire burns 2 homes in north Phoenix
-
United Food Bank in need of donations
More Stories
-
Phoenix firefighter arrested for kidnapping,…Aug. 9, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Study: Instagram posts may reveal signs of depressionAug. 9, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
If your markers go dry, you can recycle themAug. 9, 2017, 9:06 p.m.