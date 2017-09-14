Arkansas Woman Admits To Using County Money To Buy Her Dog a Tuxedo

An aide to an Arkansas county judge has pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of public money to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her pet pug. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.

KPNX 8:46 AM. MST September 14, 2017

