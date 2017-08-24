3,700 Year Old Babylonian Tablet Discovered by Real Indiana Jones is World's Oldest Trigonometric Table

A 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet actually contains a more advanced form of trigonometry than what we already use. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) reports.

KPNX 1:01 PM. MST August 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories