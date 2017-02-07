Best places to celebrate Valentine's Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Phoenix girl scout performs song to sell cookies
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend
-
New bill would require passengers to have I.D.
-
Fake Facebook account lured murder victim
-
Is expired medicine safe to take
-
Why the new Coyotes deal fell apart
-
Replica of 'space capsule' near Casa Grande
-
All-nighter to oppose Devos confirmation
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
More Stories
-
Search intensifies for pair after killing spree on…Feb. 7, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Fake Facebook account may have lured Casa Grande…Feb. 5, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
-
Woman allegedly threatened ex-boyfriend before…Feb. 7, 2017, 11:18 a.m.