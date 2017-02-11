5 things to binge-watch this Valentine's weekend

Happy Valentine's weekend to you. Or not.

Mid-February can be a joyous or fraught time of year, depending on how you happen to be feeling about love and romance. But it's also a great opportunity to curl up with your favorite rom-coms. We've rounded up five TV shows and movies that should hit the spot this weekend, depending on what stage of romance you happen to be in or out of.

If you're a hopeless romantic: The Mindy Project

If you love You've Got Mail and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, you'll have a lot in common with Mindy Lahiri, the rom-com-loving protagonist of Mindy Kaling's sitcom. The show has its ups and downs (both in quality and Mindy's love life), but it always has an unwavering belief in love, even if one relationship or other doesn't work out.

Stream The Mindy Project on Hulu.

If you're not quite ready for commitment: Chewing Gum

We're talking about commitment to a partner, not a show. We're sure you'll want to commit to Chewing Gum, a charming but raunchy British romantic sitcom. The show follows Tracey (Michaela Coel), an early-20s woman who grew up in a strict religious household, but decides to break out of her shell, namely by having sex. Tracey's journey into the dating world is simultaneously hilarious and poignant, and her struggles likely will hit home with Millennial women.

Stream Chewing Gum on Netflix.

If friendship is the relationship you care about: Broad City

Another show that takes an unvarnished look at the sexuality of young women is this Comedy Central gem. Abbi and Ilana have many a romantic and sexual partner over the course of the show's three seasons, but the real love story is between these two friends, who stick together through each other’s worst (and most embarrassing) moments.

Stream Broad City on Hulu.

If you've got tissues handy: A Walk to Remember

One of the most notorious romantic tear-jerkers is this Nicholas Sparks adaptation about a popular boy who falls for an outcast. Mandy Moore and Shane West star in this film, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year — the perfect excuse to relive the early-2000s treasure.

Rent A Walk to Remember on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube

If you're not into romance right now, thanks: Thelma & Louise

We get it. You're not into the holiday that comes every Feb. 14. And that is fine. You should have something great to watch, too. If you're anti-love at the moment, we recommend the Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis film about two friends who go on the run after killing an attempted rapist. The film manages to balance its disparate elements into a classic, hilarious package.

Stream Thelma & Louise on Amazon.

