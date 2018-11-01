With a GDP of nearly $19 trillion and a population in excess of 323 million, the United States is the largest consumer market in the world.

As such, global corporations make doing business in the U.S. a priority. To take full advantage of this market, American and foreign companies must protect their proprietary innovations and inventions through patent grants.

Of the three types of patents — utility, design, and plant — utility patents relate specifically to inventions and innovations, including any improvements to existing processes, products, and materials. As measured by utility patents, 2017 was a record-breaking year for corporate innovation. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted companies more than 320,000 patents last year — up 5.2% from the previous record of 304,126 patents granted the year before.

Rates of innovation vary considerably from one industry to the next and from one part of the world to the next. For example, a handful of industries — namely computing, telecommunications, and medicine — accounted for the bulk of innovations last year. Meanwhile, American companies accounted for 46% of patents granted in 2017, companies based in Asia accounted for 31%, and European companies accounted for 15%.

Of the thousands of American and international companies that were granted patents last year, just a few major corporations accounted for a massive share of global innovation. Fifty companies alone — including America’s most recognizable tech companies: Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon — accounted for about 30% of patents.

Patent research company IFI Claims Patent Services tracks which specific entities are issued patents. As multiple entities are often owned by a single parent corporation, 24/7 Wall St. combined patent grants issued to the same parent company to identify the world’s 50 most innovative companies. While each company on this list was granted at least 700 patents last year, the companies at the top of the list secured thousands.

50. Sharp

  • 2017 patent grants: 748
  • 2016 patent grants: 888
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Televisions, home appliances, smartphones

49. Oracle

  • 2017 patent grants: 753
  • 2016 patent grants: 667
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Database software and cloud storage systems
48. Micron Technology

  • 2017 patent grants: 802
  • 2016 patent grants: 863
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Computer accessories and storage

47. NEC

  • 2017 patent grants: 820
  • 2016 patent grants: 890
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: IT and communications services

46. Honeywell International

  • 2017 patent grants: 856
  • 2016 patent grants: 673
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Consumer products, aerospace engineering

45. Nokia

  • 2017 patent grants: 890
  • 2016 patent grants: 908
  • Country: Finland
  • Products: Mobile phones, computers, tablets

44. Koninklijke Philips

  • 2017 patent grants: 905
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,070
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Products: Lighting, televisions, personal health products

43. Honda Motor

  • 2017 patent grants: 910
  • 2016 patent grants: 922
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Automobiles

42. Texas Instruments

  • 2017 patent grants: 923
  • 2016 patent grants: 888
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Semiconductors, educational technology
41. Denso

  • 2017 patent grants: 929
  • 2016 patent grants: 757
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Auto parts

40. SK Hynix

  • 2017 patent grants: 942
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,126
  • Country: South Korea
  • Products: Semiconductors, memory chips

39. GlobalFoundries

  • 2017 patent grants: 950
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,501
  • Country: Cayman Islands
  • Products: Semiconductors

38. NXP Semiconductors

  • 2017 patent grants: 950
  • 2016 patent grants: 998
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Products: Semiconductors, auto parts

37. Cisco Systems

  • 2017 patent grants: 967
  • 2016 patent grants: 978
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Software, routers, internet security

36. Semiconductor Energy Laboratory

  • 2017 patent grants: 977
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,054
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Semiconductors

35. HP

  • 2017 patent grants: 984
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,051
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Computers, printers

34. Infineon Technologies

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,005
  • 2016 patent grants: 903
  • Country: Germany
  • Products: Semiconductors
33. Xerox

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,026
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,215
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Printers

32. General Motors

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,066
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,124
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Automobiles

31. Kyocera

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,144
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,132
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Mobile phones, consumer electronics, power tools

30. Ricoh

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,145
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,412
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Printers, cameras, watches, IT services

29. Boeing

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,177
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,055
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Aerospace and military technology

28. Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,234
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,209
  • Country: Germany
  • Products: Industrial technology, consumer electronics

27. AT&T

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,265
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,232
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Telecommunications, entertainment, technology
26. Siemens

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,337
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,337
  • Country: Germany
  • Products: Home appliances, automation systems, healthcare technology

25. Seiko Epson

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,406
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,650
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Printers, projectors, wearable products

24. Hyundai Motor

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,451
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,162
  • Country: South Korea
  • Products: Automobiles

23. Hitachi

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,497
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,534
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Telecommunication, power systems, consumer electronics

22. Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,552
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,552
  • Country: Sweden
  • Products: IT services, public safety management, electronic components

21. Fujitsu

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,604
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,636
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Semiconductors, operating systems, computer storage

20. Huawei Technologies

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,616
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,353
  • Country: China
  • Products: Mobile phones, tablets, routers, IT infrastructure

19. General Electric

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,742
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,871
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Home appliances, jet engines, commercial lending

18. Panasonic

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,787
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,977
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Cameras, home appliances, televisions
17. Ford Motor

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,868
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,525
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Automobiles

16. Mitsubishi

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,916
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,701
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Automobiles, air conditioners, power generation systems

15. Amazon.com

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,963
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,672
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Consumer products, e-readers, TV and movie streaming

14. BoE Systems

  • 2017 patent grants: 1,999
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,340
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Data collection and processing

13. Toshiba

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,073
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,437
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Laptops, hard drives, digital displays, business solutions

12. Apple

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,229
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,103
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Mobile phones, computers, tablets, software

11. Sony

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,331
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,298
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Digital cameras, televisions, speakers, mobile phones

10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,425
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,288
  • Country: Taiwan
  • Products: Semiconductors
9. Microsoft

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,441
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,410
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Software, operating systems, mobile phones

8. Toyota Motors

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,446
  • 2016 patent grants: 1,877
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Automobiles, automobile accessories

7. Qualcomm

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,628
  • 2016 patent grants: 2,925
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Semiconductors, cellular modems, telecommunications equipment

6. Alphabet

  • 2017 patent grants: 2,709
  • 2016 patent grants: 3,219
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Search engine, internet browser, laptops

5. Canon

  • 2017 patent grants: 3,285
  • 2016 patent grants: 3,665
  • Country: Japan
  • Products: Cameras, camcorders, printers

4. Intel

  • 2017 patent grants: 3,435
  • 2016 patent grants: 3,080
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Personal computers, consumer electronics, processors

3. LG Electronics

  • 2017 patent grants: 4,469
  • 2016 patent grants: 4,013
  • Country: South Korea
  • Products: Mobile phones, televisions, home appliances

2. Samsung

  • 2017 patent grants: 8,894
  • 2016 patent grants: 8,470
  • Country: South Korea
  • Products: Mobile phones, televisions, home appliances
1. International Business Machines

  • 2017 patent grants: 9,043
  • 2016 patent grants: 8,090
  • Country: United States
  • Products: Data management, IT services, application development

Methodology

To identify the 50 most innovative companies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 1,000 companies receiving the most patent grants U.S. Patent and Trademark Office grants in 2017, according to data provided by IFI Claims Patent Services. IFI produces this data based on the entity listed as holding the patent, and that entity often is a division or subsidiary of the larger company. In order to arrive at a figure that more closely reflects a company’s total, 24/7 Wall St. combined the grants awarded to a company and its subsidiaries. For more on how this list was generated and what the finding reveal, click here.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

