DETROIT — Every major auto show usually has at least one concept car, an exercise in automotive design meant to ignite passions and imagination about the future of transportation.

GAC Motor unveils it's concept car the Enverge.

ROMAIN BLANQUART, USA TODAY NETWORK

This year's North American International Auto Show, which opens to the public Saturday, is no exception. During this week's press preview, some concepts were viewed as being fairly detached from reality, such as Infiniti's Q Inspiration or Chinese automaker GAO's Enverge. Others, such as Acura's RDX, are expected to foreshadow the actual looks of a production vehicle due to come to showrooms soon.

Here are five concepts from the show:

Nissan show Xmotion SUV concept

Nissan Xmotion is rugged with a Japanese twist

On one hand, it looks like an urban attack vehicle. On the other, it has koi fish swimming across the video display on its dash.

Such is the Nissan Xmotion, caught between the looks of an American off-road SUV while at the same time having been given delicate Japanese touches referencing appreciation of nature.

“It draws inspiration from the Japanese aesthetics and techniques,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design.

It has boomerang-shaped headlights in front and a wide grille with horizontal bars meant to invoke Japanese architecture. The taillight design, Nissan said, was inspired by Japanese woodwork and puzzles.

At its reveal, Nissan officials said the looks are likely to show up in future SUVs but wouldn't commit to whether the next Rogue or Pathfinder will be based on it.

The goal was a concept SUV that is “bringing celebration to everyday life, “ Albaisa said.

Lexus shows sleek LF-1 SUV concept

Lexus concept sure to become luxury flagship

Lexus is the latest luxury automaker to express interest in creating what it calls a flagship crossover. That's a fancy way of saying big and plush.

The LF-1 Limitless concept is aimed at taking on BMW's soon-to-arrive X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. It's sure to get built. The luxury brand has a need for a full-sized flagship crossover SUV that would be a counterpart to the LS sedan, Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken confirmed.

Though the LF-1 was shown as a concept with only four seats, look for three rows when it eventually comes to production. Lexus has large SUVs now, but they are more truck-based than the crossovers that have flooded the market.

Chinese automaker GAC Motor reveals the Enverge electric crossover concept vehicle at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

Chinese automaker reveals its SUV concept

GAC Motor, a Chinese automaker, is trying to show it is not only ready to sell a crossover in the U.S. in two years, but is offering a vision of the future as well.

That vision is the Enverge, a weird silver vehicle with a giant side-opening clamshell-style door. GAC describes Enverge as "its first compact new-energy concept SUV designed for the North American market."

Besides the giant door, the car's other unusual feature is that, at least from the outside, it doesn't appear to have side windows.

GAO said in a statement that Enverge is meant to showcase "cutting-edge technologies" and the possibilities for vehicle electrification, networking and intelligent systems. Just how isn't quite apparent.

Infiniti goes for high style with Q Inspiration

Infiniti offers stylish concept car

Infiniti hatched a stunning, long concept that is aimed at how the trend toward smaller engines will change car design.

Because it's a big car with only a 4-cylinder engine, the Q Inspiration Concept has a shortened hood. It can devote more space to the cabin.

The cabin has a minimalist look. It takes its inspiration from a Tokyo residential design — no surprise considering Infiniti is the luxury unit of Japan’s Nissan. Each of the four seats has its own touch-screen, showing that the concept puts a premium on connectivity.

“As a new wave of technologies begins to take shape, our Detroit concept car heralds a new generation of Infiniti,” Albaisa said.

The 2019 Acura RDX prototype is introduced during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press

Acura RDX concept bigger, has better fuel economy

Acura’s new RDX is only a concept, but it will soon be a production vehicle that promises to be the brand's most popular model.

The sleek five-passenger SUV uses a new architecture that’s exclusive to Honda’s luxury brand and will feature a 2-liter turbocharged engine and 10-speed automatic transmission when it goes on sale this summer.

The 2019 RDX’s wheelbase is 2.5 inches longer than the current model. The track is 1.2 inches wider.

The new architecture is lighter and stiffer for better handling and fuel efficiency.

The interior features more passenger room and a standard panoramic sunroof. The unusual control layout consists of a touchpad on the center console linked to a 10.2-inch display screen rising from the dashboard.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey; Greg Gardner, Detroit Free Press

