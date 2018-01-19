The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36 Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Cruise giant Carnival is planning a wide range of sailings from New York in 2019.

The Miami-based line this week said its 2,758-passenger Carnival Triumph in 2019 would operate everything from four- to 14-day voyages out of the city that feature calls in Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.

The trips will include four-day voyages to Bermuda departing on May 23, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12, 2019. The sailings will feature a full day at the destination.

Also on the schedule will be a six-day cruise to Bermuda departing on Sept. 16, 2019 that features two full days at the island. An eight-day cruise to Bermuda departing June 24, 2019 will add a day in Grand Turk.

RELATED: Carnival to resume sailings from Norfolk, Va.



The New York schedule also will include three seven-day cruises to New England and the Canadian Maritimes that will take place in September and October of 2019.

Caribbean trips from New York will include eight-day voyages to Grand Turk; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. Another eight-day Caribbean itinerary will feature calls at San Juan, St. Thomas and Grand Turk.

Triumph also will spend part of 2019 sailing out of Norfolk, Va., Carnival said this week.

USA TODAY Cruises: Inside the Carnival ships that made cruising history

Cruise ship tours: The early icons of the Carnival fleet Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service. 01 / 77 Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service. 01 / 77

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com